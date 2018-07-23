Caistor CC maintain title challenge and book cup final spot

Caistor CC First XI moved up to third place in the Lincolnshire County League Premier with victory at Hirst Priory against Outcasts on Saturday.

Harry Boulton and Danny Bevis both weighed in with 45, while Rory Ronaldson made 71, and Pete Jacob chipped in with 32 not out to push Caistor’s score up to 258-8 in their allotted 50 overs.

When Outcasts replied, Bradley King hit an unbeaten 56 not out, but there were also five ducks as the Outcasts were bowled out for 129, with four wickets for Sean Woolley, and two each for Paul Dimbleby and Harry Boulton.

* Caistor Seconds entertained Cleethorpes Third XI at Brigg Road on Saturday.

Cleethorpes batted first but were bowled out by the deadly Barrick brothers for 156.

The main resistance came from Josh Adlard, who scored 72, but Ben Barrick was chief destroyer with 5 for 7 in five overs, backed up by brother Ollie with 3 for 40 in 10.3 overs.

Ben Young hit 66 not out in Caistor’s reply, and Matty Brockman – newly transferred from Keelby – added an unbeaten 40 as Caistor eased home in the 38th over by seven wickets.

* On Sunday, Caistor Firsts travelled to Messingham for the semi-final of the George Marshall Cup.

Caistor batted first in the 90-over match and were 218-5 after their 45 overs, with Jim Parker (64 not out) and Liam Wood (61 not out) the main contributors.

Six players advanced into their teens or above for Messingham, but with no-one going on, the hosts were bowled out for 160 in 40.3 overs.

Mick Ross claimed figures of 2 for 38, and Rory Ronaldson took 3 for 17.