Caistor CC: First XI fall short, but Seconds step up title challenge

Caistor Cricket Club First XI suffered a setback in their Lincs County League Premier Division campaign as they were beaten by Nettleham on Saturday.

Hosting the fellow title hopefuls at Brigg Road, Nettleham won the toss on a near-perfect day for cricket and elected to bat first

Despite Sean Woolley taking 3 for 50, and two wickets apiece for Paul Jackson and Mike Ross, Nettleham managed to clock up a challenging 230-8 from their 45 overs.

Caistor wicketkeeper Peter Jacob held three catches behind the stumps.

In the home reply, five players went past 20, including an unbeaten 25 from Sam Welton, but no Caistor batsman was able to push on, and the innings closed on 185 all out in the 46th over.

James Pickering took three wickets and Danny Lea four as Nettleham won by 45 runs to go third. Caistor lost ground in seventh, but remain within 30 points of top spot in a tightly-congested division.

* Caistor’s Second XI fared better than the Firsts when they visited Augusta Street to take on Grimsby Town Seconds on Saturday.

Batting first, Caistor managed 178 all out, including a top score of 58 from Liam Wood, and a knock of 44 from Chris Laister.

Grimsby had no reply to the spin of Ben Barrick who claimed 5 for 18 in five overs as the hosts folded for 57 in less than 20 overs.

The win moves the Second XI up to second in Division Two, 25 points behind leaders Hartsholme.