Caistor CC crowned Lincolnshire County League champions on final day

Caistor Cricket Club First XI held their nerve to become Lincolnshire County League champions on the final day of the season on Saturday.

The day began with Caistor top of the Premier Division tree ahead of their home clash with Haxey, but with two other teams ready to take advantage of any slip-ups.

Paul Dimbleby picks up the man-of-the-match award against Haxey EMN-180917-160108002

The pressure was on Caistor to win to maintain the top position and finish the season as league champions, and they duly obliged in convincing fashion, to finish nine points clear of runners-up Nettleham and 14 clear of third-placed Cherry Willingham.

As premier division winners, Caistor are eligible to be invited to join the Lincs ECB Premier next season if their ground passes an inspection.

Haxey batted first on Saturday, but only two of their batsmen managed double figures as they were bowled out for 83.

Paul Dimbleby returned figures of 6 for 23 runs, helped by three catches from Danny Bevis.

Caistor showed no signs of nerves as they knocked off the runs in just 20.3 overs for the loss of three wickets, the coup de grace applied by the bat of Rory Ronaldson with an all-run four.

The victory, their fourth in an unbeaten five-match run, helped clinch the league and cup double following Caistor’s George Marshall Trophy triumph in August.

* Caistor Second XI didn’t fare so well at Hibaldstow in Division Two.

Hibaldstow batted first and were bowled out for 153, with Ben Barrick taking 5 for 46 in 10 overs.

But in reply only two Caistor batsmen reached double figures as they were bowled out for 104.

Joe and Tom Taylor shared eight Caistor scalps between them.

* Caistor Cougars played in an unusual match against Scunthorpe who piled up 336-2 in their 40 overs thanks to Arbind Singh (251 not out) and Ben Conroy (51 not out).

In reply Caistor reached 236-2, with Kieran Brooker making 144 not out while batting with his sister Becky (40 not out).