Brooker blitz fires Caistor to derby victory over Market Rasen

Caistor CC moved up to fifth in the Lincolnshire County League Premier after taking the derby spoils against Market Rasen on Saturday.

The 33-run win and 20-point haul left the First XI 23 points behind leaders Bracebridge Heath, while a fifth defeat of the campaign dropped Rasen to ninth in a congested league table.

Chris Higgins was the second top-scorer for Market Rasen with 37 EMN-180716-130801002

Caistor won the toss and batted first at Brigg Road, looking to make use of the conditions on offer, but it was the visitors who made the early breakthrough.

Despite the setback, Caistor then rebuilt their innings well as Danny Bevis (50) and Gareth Johnson (59) shared a stand of 92 to take the score to 102-1 from 24 overs.

The Rasen attack were able to keep the run rate down, but with 18 overs remaining Caistor were looking to go well past 200 having nine wickets in hand. Youngster Konrad Ramsey had other ideas and bowled brilliantly in his first game in the Lincolnshire League to take 4 for 50 from nine overs.

The home side were unable to put any notable partnerships together despite posting a competitive 222-8 in their 50 overs, with skipper Kieran Brooker chipping in with a useful knock of 27.

Ben Jacob presents Kieran Brooker with his man of the match award EMN-180716-131417002

In reply, Rasen started brightly and were well ahead of the run rate inside the first seven overs.

George Fussey and Will Bradford shared a stand of 52 before Bradford fell for 18.

Rasen continued to score freely as Fussey went past 50 in the 18th over with the score on 118-3.

Yet the game changed when Caistor skipper Brooker came on for his second spell and tied down an end, forcing the batsmen into playing some loose shots.

Brooker claimed match-winning figures of 7 for 60 from 14 overs as Rasen’s batting collapsed to 189 all out, despite a well-played 30 from Dan Norburn.

On Saturday, Messingham are the visitors to Rase Park, while Caistor visit Outcasts (1pm start).

Caistor: H. Boulton 7, G. Johnson 59, D. Bevis 50, K. Brooker 27, R. Ronaldson 20, J. Parker 17, P. Jacob 2, S. Welton 10, G. Tillison 18*, P. Jackson 3*, Extras 9. Total: 222-8.

Bowling: D. Clark 16-2-72-1; D. Norburn 16-1-50-2; K. Ramsey 9-0-50-4; G. Fussey 9-0-45-1.

Market Rasen: G. Fussey 58, W. Bradford 18, L. Chambers 10, C. Higgins 32, D. Clark 4, D. Papworth 17, D. Christie 4, D. Norburn 30, A. Navin 0, J. Kirk 0, K. Ramsey 5*, Extras 11. Total: 189.

Bowling: K. Brooker 14-1-60-7; S. Woolley 3-0-20-0; P. Jackson 5-0-27-1; G. Tillison 11-0-57-2; H. Boulton 3-0-18-0.