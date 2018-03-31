Veterans - Chance to visit the battlefields on which they served

It is The Royal British Legion’s belief that every World War Two veteran should have the chance to revisit the battlefield on which they served.

Thanks to new LIBOR funding from HM Treasury, we are now able to offer a fully funded trip to anyone who served in our Armed Forces during World War Two.

However, as there is no unified record of World War Two veterans that are alive today, I am reaching out to you and your readers in the hope that you can help us spread the word.

The trips will take place between Spring and Autumn this year and a family member and a carer will also be able to go along and share this pilgrimage of Remembrance with them.

Organised by Remembrance Travel, part of The Royal British Legion, the trip will give the World War Two veterans - now mostly in their 90s - a chance to meet up with fellow ex-service men and women, and pay their respects to their fallen comrades.

Veterans who may be interested in this opportunity need to apply through our tour operator, Arena Travel on 01473 660800, or visit: www.arenatravel.com/journeysofremembrance.

Charles Byrne

Director General Royal British Legion