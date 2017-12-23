Support - Marie Curie line seasonal extension

Christmas is a precious time for many families, but even more so for many readers who may be cherishing every moment they get to spend with a beloved family member living with a terminal illness.

In fact this year, more than one million people in the UK are expected to be supporting a loved one who has a terminal illness over Christmas, while facing the possibility that this could be their last together.

Caring for someone at home can be a very rewarding but also an isolating experience. For some, it will be the first Christmas without their mum, dad, husband, wife or partner, which can also be a very difficult time.

People often say that they don’t know where to turn to and don’t know what help is available to them, which is why I am writing to tell you about our free, confidential Support Line – 0800 090 2309, which offers practical information and emotional support about any aspect of terminal illness, as well as offering bereavement support too.

Our Support Line will be open from Sunday 24th December – Tuesday 2nd January.

Support Line open hours:

24 December (10am-4pm)

25-26 December (10am-2pm)

27-29 December (8am-6pm)

30 December (11am-5pm)

31 December (10am -4pm)

1 January (10am-2pm)

2 January (8am-6pm)

If you are in need of support, or have any questions about any aspect of terminal illness, the support line is here for you.

Additionally, our trained Support Line Officers are also on hand to offer support via our online chat service at mariecurie.org.uk/support.

Joanna Stradling

General Manager for the Midlands at Marie Curie