We should be proud that countless deaths and injuries have been avoided because of the UK’s robust approach to safety.

Yet safety measures in place for adventure activities are under review, and one option up for discussion is to abolish the licensing authority and replace it with a voluntary scheme.

How any parents would be happy to send their child off on a kayaking or mountain biking excursion without a statutory, enforced, safety scheme in place is difficult to fathom.

Health and safety protection should be celebrated, not watered down.

It must be noted that many safety laws have their roots in Europe, so proper scrutiny is needed during the Brexit process when it is decided which laws will stay and which will go.

Brett Dixon

President Association of Personal Injury Lawyers (APIL)