Pool hopes were dashed

Ten years ago a pool for the town of Market Rasen was fully costed, agreed and was on its way to being delivered by WLDC led by a Lib Dem administration led by Reg Shore.

Unfortunately, electors then voted the Tories in and their Leader stopped the project in its tracks saying that he could do better.

His ‘better’ meant no project at all.

Sadly, some of the voters in Market Rasen were instrumental in helping the Tories to power by falling for their false promises and voting them in.

Local Rasen residents have paid the price ever since receiving no pool, just hollow words.

Listening to the recent Market Rasen Town Council meeting where the leader of West Lindsey tried to defend his actions, I was encouraged by the fact that locals have had enough of his administrations’ ineffectiveness and robustly challenged his position, which was, in reality, quite indefensible.

Good luck to the campaign for a pool for this fine town - I will support your efforts all the way!

A returned Lib Dem administration would honour its commitment to a pool for this marginalised town.

Perhaps this Tory council for stop investing millions of pounds outside the county and start looking after its own council tax payers.

Coun Reg Shore

Former Leader of WLDC