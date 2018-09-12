Pigeons: Situation needs action

When I was Leader of West Lindsey we tackled the pigeon problem with bridge netting and weekly pavement jet washes - but it seems the present crew there cannot be bothered.

Here are just a few of the serious conditions that can be contracted from pigeon faeces:

Histoplasmosis is a respiratory disease that may be fatal.

Candidiasis is a yeast or fungus infection spread by pigeons.

Cryptococcosis is also a nasty pigeon related malady.

WLDC has deteriorated in the quality of services over recent years.

Think again if you expect them to build a swimming pool! The only hope for that to happen is to reform the whole system in favour of a Unitary Authority.

Burt Keimach

Former Leader WLDC