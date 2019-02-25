Market - What use is the council?

Having read Leanne Crawford’s article on the deserted, vacuum cleaned market place (Market Rasen Mail, 30th January 2019), we come back to the same embarrassing question: What use does the Town Council serve?

The article sketched the ridiculous kerfuffle that resulted in the disappearance of a useful and well-patronised stall, and brought to mind the question of what the Council does that cannot be carried out more efficiently by District and County Councils, or hopefully after Brexit, some sort of Unitary.

Burt Keimach

Former Mayor Market Rasen, Leader of WLDC and County Councillor