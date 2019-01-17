Dementia - Unite together

Alzheimer’s Society will mark its 40th anniversary this year, celebrating our story so far and our ongoing commitment to stop dementia in its tracks.

In Lincolnshire there are 11000 people with dementia and it is now the 21st century’s biggest killer.

I’d like to thank everyone in Lincolnshire who united against dementia last year by fundraising, campaigning and volunteering, helping us challenge perceptions, fund research and improve and provide care and support.

There are many highlights from 2018 including the Dementia Community Roadshow touring the county, and the support we have provided through the Dementia Family Support Service, funded by Lincolnshire County Council.

There are so many ways readers can get involved in 2019, and what better time to take on a new challenge?

From becoming a volunteer – either for our Side by Side service to fundraising, campaigning to Fix Dementia Care or signing up to Join Dementia Research.

Whether you can give an hour, a day or more, please visit alzheimers.org.uk/getinvolved or call 01522 437069 to find out how you can unite against dementia.

Marie Betts

Alzheimer’s Society Services Manager for Lincolnshire