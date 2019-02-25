Cycling - Call to join fundraiser

I’d like to invite cycling enthusiasts among your readers to take advantage of our special offer to join this August’s iconic Prudential RideLondon-Surrey 100 event.

We have guaranteed places available for this unforgettable experience on Sunday 4 August, with discounted registration until the end of February. Until then, registration is just £22.50 each, with a fundraising pledge of £500.

Those lucky enough to have secured a ballot place are also welcome to join our #TeamTangerine.

By riding for us you’ll be fighting meningitis through supporting pioneering preventative research, raising lifesaving awareness and supporting people affected by this devastating disease.

You’ll also be joining 25,000 similar enthusiasts to cycle through a traffic-free London and the stunning Surrey countryside, including leg-testing climbs and the world-famous Box Hill zig-zags.

It’s an unforgettable experience and a fantastic day.

And our team is here to help you to get the most from it all, including providing a personalised technical cycling jersey and our exclusive post-race reception. Please join us if you can, we’d love to have you on the team – email me on kirstyo@meningitisnow.org or register on our website at www.MeningitisNow.org/ride

Kirsty Owen-Hayward

Senior Events Fundraiser, Meningitis Now