Market Rasen’s Festival Hall is becoming the place to go for all types of exercise.

Already hosting Zumba, Clubbercise, Latin-in-line and ballroom dancing, this month will also see the launch of new yoga classes.

All levels are welcome and sessions will be held on Tuesdays, from 6.15pm to 7.30pm.

The first of the weekly sessions will take place next Tuesday, January 8.

For more information call Anna on 07402 261487.