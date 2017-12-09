Wragby teenager falls just short of win in singing competition

A De Aston pupil came close to securing the top spot in a singing competition organised by a Louth-based choir.

Felicity Turner, 15, from Wragby, was awarded runner-up in the Lincolnshire Young Musician Of The Year 2017 senior category.

Run by Louth Male Voice Choir, it saw Felicity perform In Flanders Fields as one of her two songs.

Her mother Sandra Turner told The Mail Felicity took a bit of a gamble with her second song, opting for an original composition Flashing Lights.

Felicity said: “It (the performance) was more nerve wracking than I have ever done before.”

The song is also very personal to Felicity, as it dedicated to her parents.

Musical director of Louth Male Voice Choir, Graham Burrell, acted as a judge during the competition.

In his comments on Flashing Lights, Mr Burrell said: “This was a confident and energetic performance, well done!”

He went on to describe In Flanders Field as ‘beautiful’.

Mr Burrell said: “This was a beautiful performance with excellent diction throughout, and you captured the mood of the song nicely.

“You communicated well with the audience throughout, and showed your love of singing.”

Felicity has also impressed another panel of judges at the Rotary Club Talent Show in Nottingham, securing her place in the final this weekend.

She said: “It is quite exciting, I get to perform with lots of other acts.”

Asked if Felicity feels nervous before a performance, Mrs Turner said: “There are no nerves, but she is sometimes anxious because she wants to do well.”

As well as being a talented singer, Felicity also plays the piano at Grade 5 level.

Speaking on her daughter’s success, Mrs Turner said: “We are extremely proud of her. She likes to have an audience to respond to her.”

Not forgetting the area in which she grew up, Felicity credits one particular town for her success.

Felicity said: “Market Rasen is where I got the confidence to perform for bigger crowds.”

Future engagements for Felicity include the Market Rasen Rotary Carol Concert on Monday, December 11, and this year’s Lincoln Christmas Market.

Find out more about Felicity:

As well as taking part in competitions, Felicity also enjoys busking and singing at various events across Lincolnshire.

Following an appearance at the Busking Festival 2017 in Lincoln, Felicity was asked to take part in a special project raising funds for the Bomber Command Centre, in Lincoln.

Felicity recorded the song A Nightingale Sang In Berkeley Square, which was previously performed by the likes of Vera Lynn, for a fundraising CD entitled We Won’t Forget.

Of the opportunities this has presented, Felicity said: “It definitely opened a lot of doors for me. It pushed me to write more music, and I can continue to record in the studio.”

Felicity also hinted that a new single may be on the horizon.

For more on Felicity, visit www.felicitysings.co.uk