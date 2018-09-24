Wragby round-up

Heritage, WI and breakfast!

Heritage talk - Charles Parker will be speaking on the history of aircraft production in Lincolnshire in the town hall on Wednesday, October 3.

Organised by Wragby Heritage Group, the talk will be held in the town hall, starting at 7.30pm.

Admission is £3, which includes refreshments.

Tickets are available from Home and Garden in the Market Place or call 01673 858165.

Men’s breakfast - The next monthly Men’s Breakfast Meeting will be held next Thursday, September 27, in All Saints Church, starting at 9.15am.

An invitation is extended to anyone who would like to go along - women are welcome to attend too.

Meetings begin with the choice of a fried breakfast or cereal, followed by a speaker or demonstration.

There is no charge; everything is free.

Each of these informal meetings lasts for about one hour and ends with a short prayer.

For more information contact the rector, the Rev Mark Holden, on 01673 857825.

WI goes exploring - Members enjoyed a day in Lincoln recently, where they were able to explore the Cathedral and Castle area.

Their first guided tour was at the cathedral.

Barbara, their tour guide, passed on her extensive knowledge of the historic building, with a brilliant presentation, as they made their way round.

There was then a lunch break before their castle tour, with some of the group taking in the embroidery exhibition in the Cathedral Chapter House.

Another excellent guide, Erith, took the group around the castle and the fine weather meant the views over Lincoln from the castle walls were very clear.