Wragby round-up

News from around the village

Charity support - Lesley Leonard is back at Wragby Town Hall each Tuesday with a team of upholstery students.

They transform well worn pieces, using beautiful fabrics, to give a very professional finish under Lesley’s guidance to items ranging from treasured heirlooms to sale room bargains.

Recently, due to other commitments during the festive period, the Christmas Dinner was delayed and a party of 45 met at the King’s Head in Tealby.

In addition to enjoying an evening out and a meal together, they held a raffle, which raised £115 for St Barnabas Hospice.

WI dinner - A party of 22 members spent a happy social evening at the Lincolnshire Poacher in Lincoln at their annual dinner.

It proved to be a very relaxed social evening, which was enjoyed by everyone .

Family bingo - The attendance was lower than usual when Family Bingo was back on the cards at the first get together of the new year in the town hall.

However, there was the usual happy atmosphere as those who were present enjoyed their fun night out.

The event raised £116 for the hall refurbishing fund.

There was also a tombola and a sale stall of books and jigsaws to support the Help for Heroes charity.

Little Angels - Parents and carers of babies and toddlers are invited to go along to the meetings of the Little Angels Babies and Toddlers Group in Wragby Town Hall on Monday mornings, from 9.30am to 11.30am.

Children can play together, while the adults meet socially.

There is a special area for the babies, with lots of room for the toddlers to play and have fun together.

The cost is £2.50; just go along or, for more information, call Amy on 07816 772039.