Wragby round-up

Community gardeners and variety show

Community gardeners - ‘Gardening Through the Lens ‘was the topic for members at the first meeting of the new year.

Speaker Ben Skipper gave his audience a great insight into how to take photographs.

A local free lance journalist and photographer, he specialising in country living together with equine and country sports, but his advice for the gardeners was obviously based on plants and gardens.

Compost is on the programme for next month’s meeting, which reminds everyone there is work to be done if gardens are to flourish.

The speaker will be Geoff Jones and the meeting takes place in the town hall on Tuesday February 13, at 7.30pm.

The club is always pleased to welcome new members and visitors.

There are also three coach trips planned for this year, starting with a visit to Amsterdam and the bulb fields in April, followed by a visit to McArthur Glen and Breazy Knees Gardens, on June 23, and Tatton Park Flower Show on July 22.

Variety show - There was a full house for the evening of entertainment in the town hall, with extra chairs having to be brought in to accommodate the capacity audience as local artists prepared to take to the stage.

They were supported by the Lindum Accordion Band, the MR Ukelele Band and teenage vocalist Felicity Turner.

Margaret Kane acted as MC for the evening, introducing the acts in a varied programme of entertainment, including music, comedy, song and dance.

As well as individual performers, members of the WI provided two seasonal sketches and the Wragby Handbell Ringers played seasonal melodies.

Tressa Machin, chairman of the town hall management committee, thanked everyone for their contribution to the show.

In appreciation, she presented gifts to the children and certificates to the adults who had taken part.