World class selection for Rasen teenagers

Two Market Rasen teenagers are crossing the Atlantic to take up a once-in-a-lifetime adventure with world-wide guiding.

Liz Cook and Toni Neale will be heading to West Virginia in the summer of 2019 to be part of the 24th World Scout Jamboree.

They will join around 45,000 other Scouts and Guides from across the world at the event, which only happens every four years.

Liz and Toni will be two of the youngest people attending, having just turned 14 by next summer, but are looking forward to the experience.

Liz said: “I was speechless when I found out I had been chosen. I was just overwhelmed.

Toni added: “I am really looking forward to it, but I am a bit apprehensive about the flight - it can go very quickly or feel like a long time.”

The girls will travelling as part of the North East England representatives.

They will spend a total of three weeks in America - two weeks at the Jamboree, followed by one week home stay.

They have already taken part in one training camp and have three more planned.

They also have to set themselves six challenges to complete before the big trip.

Market Rasen Division Commissioner, Sheila Lamming, said it would be something the girls would always remember.

She said: “It is a fabulous opportunity for them and it is very rare to get two people from one unit being selected, so they must have impressed.”

However, there is one big task facing them; they have to raise £3,700 each.

A number of fundraisers are in the pipeline and they also hope local businesses may be able to offer sponsorship.

“Our school (Caistor Grammar) has been very supportive. We have held a cake sale, with more planned,” said Toni.

The girls are also organising a family quiz night at Rase Park on Friday, February 24.

Tickets cost £7 per person, including a hot supper, with teams of four to six welcome or make one up on the night.

Email toni.liz.wsj19@hot mail.com for tickets or with offers of help and sponsorship.