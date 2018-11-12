Work starts on West Lindsey’s new crematorium

Work on West Lindsey’s new crematorium is underway.

The state of the art facility, which is the first in the district, is expected to open in

January 2020.

Although based at Lea, near Gainsborough, the much-needed facility will serve the people in and around the district.

Leader of West Lindsey District Council, Coun Jeff Summers said: “This is our first major capital development project and I am so pleased that we have now broken ground.

“The plans are very impressive indeed and this will be a flagship state of the art building that will provide a valuable community service.

“The development is further proof of our commitment to invest in services that really matter to our local community.”

As previously reported, West Lindsey District Council has invested more than £6 million in this project, which received planning permission in June.

This includes the cost of purchasing the land, building the new facility, bringing utilities on to the site and project management.

The council-run facility is expected to create five new posts, including a manager to run the facility. The job vacancies will be advertised soon.

Coun Jessie Milne, ward councillor for Lea, is delighted to unveil the name of the facility.

She said: “It is fitting, given the placement of the facility, to call it Lea Fields

Crematorium.

“The crematorium will provide a much-needed service locally and prevent our residents having to travel such a long way at a very difficult time.

“I have been speaking to residents and funeral directors and the support for the development has been over-whelming.

“I am pleased that we are now at a stage where we can start building as we have drawn up plans for a bright and modern crematorium.”

The design of the site and materials used have been chosen to complement the rural nature of the site and make the best use of the natural boundaries.

The crematorium development will also be complemented by a scheme of beautiful landscaped memorial gardens.