Women mark International Day at Nettleton

Last Thursday, March 8, was International Women’s Day and this year’s theme was Press for Progress.

Members of the Humberside International Women’s Group (HIWC) came together for their annual charity lunch in Nettleton Village Hall, when more than 30 countries were represented.

A candle was lit for each of these countries by a representative, who may originate from that country, have lived there for a time or have family residing there.

This year’s focus was on the charity Mary’s Meals, which provides a daily meal to more than one million of the world’s poorest children in their place of education.

These nutritious and life-saving meals attract to children to the classroom and also free up girls from the home to pursue their own education.

To find out more about HIWC visit hiwc.org.uk and for more on Mary’s Meals visit www.marysmeals.org