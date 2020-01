One woman has been taken to hospital following a collision between Linwood and Lissington earlier today (Friday).

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “We received a call at 11.31am, reporting a collision on the B1202 between Linwood and Lissington.

“It involved two vehicles.

“One woman was taken to hospital.”

• If you have any information regarding the collision, call 101 quoting incident number 124 of January 3.