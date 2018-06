A woman has been injured following a collision between a petrol tanker and a car on the A1173.

The collision took place between Riby and Caistor.

Traffic is being diverted at the junction with the A18.

Police say a woman sustained injuries and is receiving treatment at the scene.

They say her injuries are not believed to be serious or life-threatening.

Lincolnshire Police have advised motorists to avoid the area if possible.