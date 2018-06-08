Woman arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in Horncastle

Lincolnshire Police have confirmed that a woman has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in Horncastle.

The 68-year-old woman has been released under investigation following an incident at a Louth Road property on Monday afternoon (June 4)

Police and other emergency services, including the air ambulance, were called to the scene at 3.20pm.

Police confirmed that two women were injured and taken to hospital. Their injuries have not been disclosed.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said their investigation continues.