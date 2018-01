Plans are forging ahead for the very popular Lincolnshire Wolds Walking Festival.

This year will be the festival’s 14th year and the event will feature 16 days of walking and family fun, running from Saturday, May 19 to Sunday, June 3.

More than 100 walks in the Wolds, an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, will include long and short walks for all ages and abilities.

More details of the event will be released soon.

Check Facebook or the website for updates www.woldswalkingfestival.co.uk