Last week’s wintry weather didn’t deter the Wolds Wanderers walking footballers from getting out for their regular Wednesday session.

Bob Tubman, who heads up the group said: “We have had new members joining recently so things are definitely on the up.

“We are looking forward to the 3G pitch at the proposed Leisure Centre in Rasen...we managed to play this week but we would love to play indoors during winter months. Another ‘beast from the east’ and playing opportunities may be curtailed.”