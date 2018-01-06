Winter wonderland at Middle Rasen

Rather than the usual traditional Christmas tree festival, Middle Rasen Church was transformed into a wonderful, white, winter wonderland.

Local businesses, groups and individuals were tasked with creating something seasonally white, with displays ranging from snowmen to polar bears and fairies to snowflakes.

The festival was free to see, but visitors were encouraged to make a donation, with the proceeds being split between the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance, St Barnabas Hospice and Andy’s Children’s Hospice.