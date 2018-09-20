Winning time at Nettleton show

Although the number of entries was down this year, there was still a good display and some happy winners at the Nettleton Flower and Produce Show.

Winners were: Ellie Potterton - pot plants; Jan Marriott - floral art; Angela Bygott. William Bygott - fruit; Anna Gega - handicrafts; Tina Wiles - preserves, cookery and Most Overall Points in Show; Sonia Hunter - Best in Show; Paul Maddison - vegetables and miscellaneous; Gwen Bain - flowers; Jesse Bygott - open class; Grace Belt - Best in Show (children), plus joint winner of the 4-9 years section and Most Overall Points in Show (Children; Joseph Belt - Most Overall Points in Show (Children); William Bygott, Angela Bygott and Jess Bygott won The Family Cup. Not pictured are the Rev Elaine Turner and Richard Alderson, who jointly won the Drinks Section.