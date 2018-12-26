WI on target at taster day in Wragby

Members of WIs from across the Lincolnshire North Federation, along with some friends, had a go at bell target shooting, with the help of Lincolnshire Small-bore Rifle Association (LSRA).

The taster event was held at Wragby Town Hall, where the afternoon began with some instruction on the old Midlands pub game, which has been in operation since 1906 and was formed in the industrial areas of Birmingham.

At one time, there were more than 1,500 teams taking part and the competitions were held in the pubs and clubs of that area.

The target is mounted at shoulder height and the object is to get a pellet through a six millimetre hole to ring the bell behind, from a distance of 18 feet, while standing.

The position was demonstrated to those taking part and, after a slice of cake, everyone started shooting, with two instructors available to help and guide those trying out the sport.

Although initially there was some apprehension, they soon got in to the swing of things and the bell was ringing at regular intervals.

Each person had three practice rounds, with five shots in each round, and then, after a break to refuel with more cake and tea, the competition got underway.

Dave Carter, county development officer for LSRA, said: “ I don’t know if it was the prizes supplied by Forrest Lodge Guns or just their competitive nature, but the atmosphere changed.

“There was an air of concentration, which saw a very tight match with numerous bells being scored.”

The winner was Jan Bixby, with Melvin Gill-Stafford coming in second place and Mary Maddison third.

Mr Carter added: “We thank Forest Lodge Guns for providing the prizes and Air Arms for supplying the rifles for use in the promotion of the sport.”

Anyone who would like to have a go at the sport or take part in the Northern Shooting Show Bell Target League, which is held in local pubs and clubs, can contact Dave Carter via email at dc_a@btconnect.com”