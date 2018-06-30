WI members head to Wales

WI members from across the area joined the party from the Lincs North Federation heading to Wales for the organisation’s National Meeting.

The Lincolnshire ladies were just some of the 4,000 plus members from across England and Wales who gathered for the annual event, which this year was held in Cardiff’s Motorpoint arena.

The Lincolnshire group settling in for the meeting to begin

Speakers at the event included Stella Rimmington, former head of MI5, and newsreader Huw Edwards.

Campaigning remains at the heart of the WI, so the main focus of the meeting was discussion of this year’s resolution - Mental Health Matters.

The resolution, which aims to put mental health on a parity with physical health,received a record 98 per cent vote in favour and will now become a topic members will work on.

Lincs North Federation public affairs officer Elizabeth Lovesey said: “The WI was born out of a health campaign and members continue to be passionate about issues which affect our communities.

Owmby and Normanby members received some flowers

“It is an important part of WI life and over the years has focused on a wide range of topics, from equal pay to climate change and gaps in the midwifery workforce to the plight of the honey bee.”

To find more about the WI in this area, contact WI House in Horncastle on 01507 525546 or email lincsnorthoffice@btconnect.com