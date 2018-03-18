White out on the Wolds

Motorists, police and other emergency services had to battle with treacherous conditions on local roads last night (Saturday).

The Beast from the East 2 struck with greater ferocity than expected with strong winds whipping snow across many routes.

One of the worst affected was the A158 near Edlington, Horncastle as police battled late last night to free up to 35 cars trapped by snow.

The A158 between Horncastle and Wragby was badly affected by drifting snow and police warned people to only drive if journeys were absolutely necessary.

Many other routes were affected including the A153 near Haltham, the A16 North of Louth, Caistor High ROAD, the A157 and the A157 between Wragby and Louth.

Scores of minor roads - especially in The Wolds - were reported to be difficult even for 4×4 vehicles.

There were reports of several accidents with cars coming off roads.

Freezing conditions including black ice only added to the problems.

According to reports, roads were also blocked by trees.

Emergency crews and council staff worked through the night in an eerie reminder of what happened earlier this month when The Beast1 struck.

Conditions were expected to improve today (Sunday) but the advice is to check first and allow more time for journeys.

More snow was forecast until late morning or into the afternoon.