West Rasen couple honoured by Rotary

A West Rasen couple have been awarded for showing decades of dedication to the local community.

John and May Bennett were the recipients of Market Rasen Rotary Club’s Community Service Award at Monday night’s Community Carol Concert.

The annual award recognises the work volunteers do in the Market Rasen area community.

The couple join a long line of distinguished people who have been honoured in this way since the award was first made in 1995.

May Bennett told the Rasen Mail: “It was a complete surprise.

“This award isn’t only for us, but also for all our friends we have made over the years, who have been so good and kind.

“It has been wonderful working with them.

“We enjoy what we do, and we have always wanted to do things to help benefit the local community that means so much to us.”

For more than four decades, John and May were the main organisers of Middle Rasen Horticultural Society events, with many years spent as chairman and secretary

They have also been instrumental in the success of the West Rasen Green Man Days and are heavily involved in the running of West Rasen Village Hall and Heritage Centre.

In making the announcement of the award winners, Rotarian Derek Anderson said: “Since the award began, we have had 25 different recipients.

“We are extremely lucky to have such wonderful people amongst us.

“When I was researching their community involvement, people’s comments included ‘Both have a great community spirit’ and ‘should have been given an award long ago’.

“With their track record I think a recognition of their community spirit is certainly well overdue.”

John Bennett admitted the award presentation was an emotional moment for him.

He said: “It is just wonderful. I had some good innings playing cricket, but this beats them all!”