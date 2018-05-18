West Lindsey Open Churches concludes this weekend

West Lindsey Open Churches Festival continues this weekend, when the focus is on the western side of the district.

Around 50 churches and chapels, from Spridlington to East Stockwith will be throwing open their doors on May 19 and 20, offering a warm welcome and - in many cases - welcome refreshments.

Spridlington Church Photo: Ashley Taylor @PushCreativity

Here are some of the highlights, but full details can be found here and in the brochures.

Blyton

This church features a collection of flags of the Allied nations hanging in the nave.

Children from Blyton School will open the Festival on Saturday, May 19 and there will be window displays themed on WWI and the 100 years of the RAF.

Morton Church Photo: Ashley Taylor @PushCreativity

There will also be arts and craft stalls, a cake stall and a raffle.

Coates by Stow

This unspoilt pre-Reformation church includes a very rare rood loft.

Informal historical talks /tours will take place over the two days.

Hackthorn Church Photo: Ashley Taylor @PushCreativity

There will also be some special flower arrangements.

Fillingham

This church is set amid fields with a lake beside it and Fillingham Castle on the ridge above.

Glentworth

Blyton Church Photo: Ashley Taylor @PushCreativity

The church has a marble tomb of Sir Christopher Wray, Chief Justice of England in the reign of Elizabeth I.

Three of his children played leading roles in the spread of Puritan ideas and were associated with the Mayflower Pilgrims who sailed to America from Boston.

Hackthorn

The church houses an 1869 Nicholson organ of historic importance.

There will be a display of WWI memorabilia by the local history group, with an emphasis on local men who lost their lives.

Kirton in Lindsey

This Norman/early English church will have displays of flowers, photographs and artwork on a ‘weather’ theme.

There will also be archive material, guided walks, organ recitals and activities for children and families.

Morton

The church features 10 stained glass windows designed by the Victorian artist Sir Edward Burne-Jones RA, a William Morris carpet, an Augustus Gern organ and painted panel ceilings amongst its many gems.

There will also be a themed exhibition of church music and a display for Christian Aid week.

Nettleham

Beside the Beck, this is a living church with many varied activities central to village life. Archives will be on display and a theme of WWI and heritage over the weekend. Scampton

The church will be celebrating annual events and festivals with an exhibition of vestments and flowers.

There is an RAF chapel containing Squadron Shields and Honours Board.

Outside there are war graves, both allied and German, and a rosebed dedicated to John Hannah VC.

Spridlington

The church is enclosed by tall horse chestnut trees and features a high tower with saddleback roof.

The recently restored Thomas Nicholson organ is the main point of interest this year and it is hoped organists will be playing through most of the two-day event.

Organ Trail

Saturday, May 19: 11am - 11.30am Owmby by Spital; noon - 12.30pm Spridlington; 2pm - 2.30pm Hackthorn; 3pm - 3.30pm Morton.

Other churches with organ music are Gainsborough United Reformed Church - 10am to 11am and 2pm to 2.30pm on Saturday and 2pm to 3pm on Sunday - and Grayingham - 11am to 11.30am on Saturday and 2pm to 2.30pm on Sunday.