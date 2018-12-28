West Lindsey chairman at first class Rasen office

West Lindsey chairman Coun Pat Mewis visited Market Rasen Delivery Office last week to pass on Christmas greetings to postmen and women.

Councillor Mewis was shown around the office by Delivery Office Manager Robert Thompson and was introduced to the postmen and women, who were pulling out all the stops to sort and deliver mail in Market Rasen over the very busy Christmas period.

The festive season is Royal Mail’s busiest period, as millions of people shop online for gifts as well as sending Christmas cards and parcels.

Royal Mail also plays a key role in e-commerce for many businesses sending goods to customers throughout Christmas shopping season.

Coun Mewis said: “At no other time is the hard work and dedication of postmen and women clearer than during the festive period.

“There is a huge amount of effort and dedication that goes into delivering a first class Christmas all over the country.

“It was great to meet the team here at Market Rasen and thank them for the extraordinary lengths they go to to ensure Christmas parcels and cards are delivered to loved ones on time, as well as thanking them for delivering our mail services all through the year - and in all weathers.”

Mr Thompson was pleased to welcome the West Lindsey chairman to the Market Rasen office in the town’s Gallamore Lane.

He said: “Our postmen and women work extremely hard to deliver Christmas parcels, cards, letters and packets to people in Market Rasen.

“We are grateful that Coun Mewis visited the office to see our operation and to support the team.”

And Mr Thompson had a message to postal delivery users to help give them the best service possible.

He said: “If everyone uses the postcode on every item of mail, this helps us greatly in the job that we do, especially at busy times such as Christmas.”

For more information on all the Royal Mail has to offer and more tips to help postal staff continue to deliver their first class service visit www.royalmail.com or call 03457 740 740.