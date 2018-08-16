Welcoming Chris to Walesby Group

The Walesby Group of Churches is getting ready to welcome its new rector this week.

The licensing service for the Rev Christopher Hewitt will be held this Friday, August 17, in Tealby Church.

The position became vacant following the retirement of the Rev Canon John Carr in April 2017.

Originally from farming stock in the Cheshire countryside, on leaving school the Rev Hewitt served in the RAF as an engineer, working with air navigation and communications systems in the UK and overseas.

He then studied for a BEng degree in Electronic and Electrical Engineering, subsequently joining what was then European Gas Turbines (now Siemens) in Lincoln as a design engineer.

In 2004, he retrained as a secondary mathematics teacher, eventually becoming head of faculty in two Lincolnshire secondary schools.

Prior to ordination he trained at the Lincoln School of Theology and was licensed as a Reader in 2010, before being ordained in 2015.

The Rev Hewitt has been serving as the Assistant Curate in South Lawres and Barlings, eight churches on the outskirts of Lincoln.

He also undertook a six-month placement during his training in the Walesby Group.

The Rev Hewitt said: “Rural ministry is close to my heart.

“I believe it is through close relationships with people in their day-to-day lives that we can reconnect and build God’s Kingdom in places of such outstanding beauty.”

The Rev Hewitt is married to Chrissie, a nurse practitioner, has three adult daughters, a five-year-old son and a springer spaniel called Chester.

The Rev Hewitt added: “We are very much looking forward to the opportunity to live among and work with the people of the Walesby Group.”