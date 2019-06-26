Weeds make Rasen look ‘disgusting’

‘The weeds in this town are disgusting’ - that is the message from a Market Rasen town councillor who is calling for action to tackle the problem.

Coun Margaret Lakin-Whitworth wants Market Rasen Town Council to employ someone to get rid of the vast amount of weeds, which she says are making the town look ‘disgusting’.

Weeds in Market Rasen EMN-190621-140921001

Speaking at the town council’s June meeting, Coun Lakin-Whitworth said: “Street cleaning. I rang the county council about weeds in the town.

“They do it twice a year.

“Could the [town] council employ someone to get rid of them.

“Like we used to have in 1990.

“Because that way the streets will get swept and they can pick up the weeds as they go along.

At the moment it’s disgusting.”

Coun Lakin-Whitworth said the corner of John Street was a particularly bad area for weeds.

She added: “The weeds in this town are disgusting.”

Coun Lakin-Whitworth requested that the town council employs someone for 15 hours a week to tackle the problem.

Mayor John Matthews said: “We’ve done our budget for this year and we’ve got no provision for that.”

Deputy Mayor Steve Bunney said: “We’re looking at the caretaker team - there might be an opportunity to provide that service.

“It could be built into that.

“We would be looking at £9 an hour out of costs.

“£165 a week might not fit into our budget, but possibly fits into changes we’re looking at.”

Coun Matthews added: “If we’re looking at sweeping and spraying, we need to look at two different things for insurances.”