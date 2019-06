The Met Office has issued a warning to check your risk as more storms are predicted for later this afternoon.

Rain is expected to persist in places and become heavier across East Anglia.

The Environment Agency says it has been enjoying a bit of respite across Lincolnshire since the rain stopped during the night.

However, it tweeted: "Our teams are on the ground checking/operating #flood defences, but please don't forget to check your risk and sign up for warnings at 0345 988 1188."