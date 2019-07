Did you notice a sudden dramatic rise in the temperature yesterday evening (Thursday, July 26)?

If you did, the Met Office has an explanation for you.

A collapsing thunderstorm brought hot air from up high to the surface.

It saw the temperature in parts of Lincolnshire shoot up from 22oC to 32oC.

The Met Office shared the data via its Twitter account, accompanied with a graphic of the temperature recorded at Donna Nook.