WEATHER WARNING: Snow storms to hit Lincolnshire as cold snap returns

Lincolnshire is set to be hit by snow storms as the cold weather returns.

A fortnight after the ‘Beast from the East’ caused havoc on the roads and at city schools, the Met Office has issued a Yellow Warning for three days this week.

The first warning covers Lincolnshire from Friday at 5pm to Saturday at 9am. The Met Office says: “Some roads and railways are likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services. Icy patches are likely on untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.”

Sunday is set to be worse, with the Met Office saying: “Snow showers are likely throughout Sunday, and where these converge some snow may well accumulate and could then prove disruptive.

“There is a small chance of travel delays on roads with some stranded vehicles, along with delayed or cancelled rail and air travel. There is a small chance that power cuts will occur and services, such as mobile phone, may be affected.”