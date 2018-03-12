“We’ll miss you Doddy”: Skegness pays tribute to comedy legend Sir Ken Dodd who has died aged 90

Tributes are being paid to a comedy legend who made generations in Skegness laugh at shows that went on into the early hours.

Sir Ken Dodd passed away at the age of 90, just two days after marrying his partner of 40 years, Anne Jones.

He had been treated at the Liverpool Heart and Chest hospital for six weeks with a chest infection before being discharged a fortnight ago.

The Standard spoke to him ahead of what was to be his final show in the resort last summer, when he told our reporter: “I’m not planning on hanging my tickling stick up any time soon.”

However, since then the iconic stand-up announced he was cancelling his upcoming shows due to health issues.

In our interview Sir Ken - who opened the new Embassy Theatre in August 2000 - recalled having lot of fun in Skegness filming sketches for his television shows in the dunes. “Afterwards I always have a big plate of fish and chips before shows,” he said.

Speaking of his marathon shows, he said: “I like to give value. The doors are never locked.”

Residents have fond memories of this shows. Tributes to Sir Ken have been posted on social media.

Pauline Nagel said: “I can remember going to see Ken Dodd more than once at The Pier Theatre at Skegness.

“Laughed so much I couldn’t laugh any more.

“He was one of a kind a great comedian with a rare gift of making people laugh.

“We will miss him. Alot RIP Doddy xx”

Carole Topley said: “I went to see him many times and, like my sister Pauline, laughed until my sides ached. He will be greatly missed.

Paul Crawford: “I can remember seeing him at the Arcadia Theatre way back in the mid-70s with my parents - I was about aged seven or eight. T

“The show went on for hours. I was asleep when it finished but my parents loved it. They were laughing their heads off.

“Such a great performer who will be sadly missed.”

