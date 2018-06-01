Warning over fake £20 notes in Lincolnshire

Police have issued a warning to Lincolnshire residents after counterfeit £20 notes were circulated around the county.

PCSO Teresa Key said: “Please be vigilant, as there are counterfeit £20 notes in the Lincolnshire area.

“They show up okay under the UV light, so they look genuine.

“To identify the counterfeit note you will see a slight orange tinge to the left of the Queen’s head, and a little bleaching of purple around the Queen’s face.

“If you look quickly at the note you would not notice the difference. The people concerned are using busy periods/events to pass the notes on.

“There are batches of numbers being used one being DJ10378073. It is important that we get as much information as possible regarding persons passing these notes.” Any resident who comes across a suspected counterfeit £20 notes is advised to hand it in to their bank or building society.

Contact Lincolnshire Police on 101 if you have any information.