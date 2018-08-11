Walled garden delights for Ludford WI

Members of Ludford WI got out and about for their August meeting.

They travelled to Baumber to take a look at the Walled Garden, where they received a warm welcome from owner Sonia Elton.

The garden has been lovingly restored by Sonia and her husband David.

The visitors had a guided tour of the rare double-walled garden with Sonia explaining the work done to bring the garden from an overgrown wilderness to the oasis it is today - a real labour of love.

The garden is open on Thursdays and Fridays and admission is free.