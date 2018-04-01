Walking festival to host launch in Nettleton

This year’s Lincolnshire Wolds Walking Festival will begin with a launch event in Nettleton on May 19, it has been announced.

The festival returns in May for its 14th year, offering great walking across the East Midlands’ only Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

This year, there are more than 100 walks, ranging from half a mile to 76 miles.

Many walks are family friendly and feature activities such as shelter building, bushcraft, treasure trails, bug hunts and more.

The programme also features routes suitable for wheelchair users and accessible with pushchairs.

Festival co-ordinator Natalie Lunt said: “The festival offers a great way for everyone to explore a beautiful landscape and experience its culture and heritage, whilst enjoying some healthy exercise in good company.

“You can discover the history of an area with a guided talking walk, try something new with a themed walk, enjoy an energetic ramble, relax with a short stroll, or experience the Wolds in a different light with one of the night walks on offer.”

The festival concludes with a finale in South Elkington on June 3.

Lincolnshire Wolds Walking Festival 2018 brochure is out now - download a copy at woldswalkingfestival.co.uk.

The f estival is co-ordinated by Heritage Lincolnshire and delivered in partnership with Lincolnshire Wolds Countryside Service, Lincolnshire County Council and East and West Lindsey District Councils.