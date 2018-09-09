Volunteers on track for award

Market Rasen Station Adoption Group is in the running for another award.

The hard working group of volunteers has received much praise for making the platforms a welcome sight for visitors and residents to the town.

Earlier this year, the group submitted an entry to the national Community Rail Awards run by ACoRP, the Association of Community Rail Partnerships.

The awards are designed to recognise Station Adopters and other community rail groups in the areas of station enhancement, community engagement and diversity.

Martin Barnard, secretary for the Market Rasen group said: “We have just heard that following the completion of all judges’ visits , our entry has achieved Gold banding standard.

“This means that we are one of only a few similar groups to be considered for the top Gold Award.”

Winners will be announced at a presentation evening in Glasgow on Thursday October 4.