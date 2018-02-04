Volunteering awareness day at Caistor

Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre will be holding a volunteering awareness day next Wednesday, February 7.

The event is open to anyone who wants to find out more about volunteering.

Maybe you have time on your hands, wanting to learn new skills or are lonely and want to meet people.

The centre is home to the town’s library and also has a cafe run by volunteers.

Go along to the Plough Hill venue between 10am and 2pm to find out what opportunitites are available and if volunteering could be for you.