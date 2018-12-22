Volunteer Ian hits target at sports awards

A man who has been instrumental in giving young people a shot at trying a new sport has been awarded for his dedication.

Ian Heald was named Sport Volunteer of the Year 2018 at the Active Lincolnshire awards event.

He was nominated for the award by Lincolnshire Small-Bore Rifle Association for his work throughout the county, and within his own clubs of Yarborough Target Shooting Club in Lincoln and Hemswell Rifle Club.

Over the past year, Ian has also been working with students at Caistor Yarborough and Market Rasen’s De Aston School, with short courses in shooting.

Ian was presented with a certificate and glass trophy to commemorate his achievements during the award ceremony at Lincolnshire Show Ground.

Afterwards he said: “I am amazed to win the award because there was so many good candidates and it took me a few seconds to realise that they had announced my name.”

Ian was one of three volunteers shortlisted for the award, who were called en masse to the stage on the night.

A short video showing the roles they played in their clubs and throughout the county was shown before the gold envelope containing the winning name was opened.

Ian was presented with his trophy at the Yarborough Club in front of all the members.

This is the second award for the club in two years.