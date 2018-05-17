Visitors flock to first weekend of West Lindsey Churches festival

West Lindsey Churches’ Festival got off to a great start last weekend with churches reporting hundreds of visitors over the two days.

Around 50 churches threw open their doors for the chance to show the history and heritage within.

Rosemary for Remembrance and red roses for love: one of the window displays at Middle Rasen Church. Picture by Angela Mayne

Many churches adopted the WWII and RAF 100 theme, creating displays of local connections, creating floral displays and bringing out archives for visitors to view.

Market Rasen’s Holy Rood Catholic Church took part in the event for the first time and were pleased to welcome more than 250 visitors to view the displays of vestments, angels and historical texts.

The church was also one of the many featured in Radio Lincolnshire’s ‘Pirate Gold’ feature on Sunday too.

Music was a big feature at a number of churches, along with food - ranging from tea and biscuits, to a big breakfast at Riby.

Fr Robert Thacker with the some of the displays on view at Holy Rood. Photo supplied

The event continues this weekend in the western part of the district.

Margaret Smith was one of many admirers of the poppy wedding dress on display at Caistor Parish Church

Jane Beeson, Kate Nicol and Carole Parkinson with some of the craft being worked at South Kelsey Church EMN-180515-094218001