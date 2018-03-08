Visible sign of farming support

Agricultural machinery dealer Peacock and Binnington is showing its support for the Lincolnshire Rural Support Network (LRSN) by vinyl wrapping a Massey 7716 in the charity’s branding.

The tractor was launched at the Lincolnshire Farming Conference last week to showcase LRSN’s services .

LRSN supports farmers who are finding it difficult to cope with stressful situations such as debt, repossession, poor physical or mental health and the breakdown of relationships.

The charity operates across Lincolnshire and reaches out to individuals or families, who are often isolated, through a combination of helpline, outreach drop-in points and partnership referrals.

Sophie Dunn of LRSN said: “We were thrilled with Peacock and Binnington’s idea and thank them for such an endorsement of our work. The tractor looks fantastic and will highlight the charity’s profile and the valuable services we give to those farmers and farming families in Lincolnshire that are facing problems in their lives.”