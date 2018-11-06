Villagers have their say on the future of community facilities

Residents of Owmby and Normanby came together to have their say on what thy would like to see for the future of their community.

The consultation event was held by The Owmby & Normanby Community Park Group and the Owmby & Normanby Neighbourhood Plan Group in the School Hall.

There was a good turnout from all ages and a lot of discussion about future plans.

Tracey Firth, secretary of the Neighbourhood Plan Group said: “The aim was to promote our villages and show that we do have a community spirit, even though we don’t yet have a usable community area/hall.

“The aim of the meeting was also to consult with members of the public and inform them of an update on the Neighbourhood Plan.

“We were also able to inform residents about the Community Park which was gifted to the Parishes of Owmby and Owmby over a year ago and which we have now ploughed ready for grass seeding in the spring.”

A grand opening of the park will take place in June 2019 and on show was a drawing of the suggested design.

Ms Firth added: “This is a momentous occasion for the villages as for years we have tried to obtain an area for a community park and village hall site.

Surveys have been conducted with children to ask how they want the village to look and what equipment they would like to see in the park and the event raised £250 towards the park project.

