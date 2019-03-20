VIDEO: Watch fire crews in rescue exercise from roller coaster in Skegness

A rescue from a roller coaster in Skegness has formed part of a Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue training exercise to test response to a major coastal flood.

'Exercise Trident' saw crews from Alford, Boston, Grantham, Leverton, Louth, Skegness, Spalding and Wainfleet mobilised on the second day to a range of flooding scenarios in the Spalding and Skegness areas, some needing specialist and technical skills.

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue crews from around the county took part in a training rescue operation at Bottons Pleasure Beach in Skegness.

At Bottons Pleasure Beach on Grand Parade, crews responded to a senario where an item of clothing had fallen on the track of a roller coaster, jamming a carriage and leaving two 'passengers' on board trapped at height.

The fire crews rescued the dummies used with specialist rope teams and an aerial ladder platform.

Group Manager Spencer Creek, said: "This exercise is purely for Fire and Rescue crews and tests the knowledge and expertise of staff in applying national operational guidance.

"We test these scenarios regularly with partner agencies, but it's also important that we exercise the operational detail as a service. Although our crews are involved in the exercise, we will still have appropriate fire cover across the whole county."

Fire fighters successfully rescue a 'dummy' used as a passenger on the roller coaster.

The operation comes ahead of the early season weekend opening of the Pleasure Beach on Saturday. Dean Carnall, general manager at Bottons, said: "This has been a training senario for the Fire Brigade but also for our staff so they can experience first-hand what would happen in an emergency of this kind. It's a win, win for everyone."

Coun Nick Worth, portfolio holder for emergency services at the county council, said: "Being a firefighter involves far more than just tackling fires, and joint rescue efforts are a key part of the role. Our crews regularly train with more specialist equipment to make sure they are ready for any eventuality. If you live in these areas or any area at risk of flooding, make sure you sign up for flood alerts, so you can be prepared too."

Further operations have taken place at Gibraltar Point and Skegness Water Leisure Park. For the full story and pictures, see next week's Skegness Standard