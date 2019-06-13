VIDEO: Shocking scene as river bursts its banks at Thorpe St Peter

Here is the shocking scene as the River Steeping burst its bank at Thorpe St Peter.

It was captured on video by Tony Willoughby, who said he was on the Wainfleet side of the river as water gushed across fields.

The scene from Laura Wright's garden.

His post on Facebook attracted more than 641 comments, including one from Laura Wright, whose garden backs onto the field the water gushed into.

She said: "I'm just about to look over fence to see how long before it comes into garden. I'm dreading it."

The Environment Agency have been monitoring the situation and are updating their flood warnings.